Malvino Salvador complains that the actor used his tongue in the gay kiss scene: ‘I was outraged’

Scene starring Guilherme Leicam aired in the last chapter of the soap opera ‘A Dona do Pedaço’

Malvino Salvador starred in a gay kiss scene with Guilherme Leicam in ‘A Dona do Pedaço’



The actor Malvino Salvador talked about how it was recording the scene of gay kiss which aired in the last chapter of the soap opera “A Dona do Pedaço”, a plot that occupied Globo’s prime time in 2019. At the end of the plot of Walcyr Carrascohis character, Agno, was with Adam, played by the actor Guilherme Leicam. When recording the kiss scene, Malvino was uncomfortable with the fact that his co-star used his language. “There’s a lot of this thing of ‘there will be, there won’t be [o beijo]’ I think that’s pretty silly. We went to record the kiss, it was the last chapter, Leicam and I. It was really funny because we did the kiss a bunch of times on three levels: a little pout, a technical medium and a hickey”, said the actor on the podcast “Papagaio Falante”. “You can do a hickey with a technical kiss, no tongue, nothing. Here comes Leicam and puts on a tongue. Fuck, I was outraged. I’m there and I feel a tongue come in, I said: ‘What the fuck is this?’. I stopped, waiting for the director to make the cut.”

When the recording ended, Malvino said he went to ask Leicam why he used his tongue during the technical kiss. “Cut and I said: ‘Damn, are you trying to take a cone from me, brother?’. He was nervous. I was like, ‘Ask me out first,’” he said with a laugh. At the age of 46, the actor collects heartthrob roles on Globo and has already made a romantic couple with several stars of the station, such as actresses Paola Oliveira and Flavia Alessandra. “I’ve been building a reputation for 40-odd years for ending it all at once. I’m kidding, I always play with these things, I don’t have any prejudice about it, on the contrary ”, declared the actor, referring to his gay character that he played in“The owner of the piece”.