Malvino Salvador says that Guilherme Leicam surprised him with his tongue on stage; actor hits

The actor Malvino Salvador revealed details about the kiss scene starring the actor Guilherme Leicam in an interview with the podcast talking parrot, commanded by Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabelo. The actors lived a romantic couple in the plot The owner of the piecefrom TV Globo, in 2019 and kissed in the last chapter of the soap opera.

According to Malvino, Leicam got excited during the recordings.

“We kissed several times, on three levels: a pout, a technical medium and a hickey. Wow, I’m respecting all my romantic partners, here comes Leicam and puts a tongue… I was outraged”, he said. the actor.

Malvino stated that he did nothing, as he was waiting for the director to make the cut. Despite the outrage, the actor assured that he has no prejudice about it.

“I’m there and I feel a tongue come in and I said, what the f*** is this… (…) A cold tongue. (…) I said: ‘Gee, are you trying to take a cone from me? ‘ But he was nervous, and when he was nervous, he ended up putting his tongue out. (…) I joke, but I don’t have any prejudice about it”, he concluded.





Guilherme Leicanhowever, countered the “criticism”.

“Damn, right then, he (Malvino) said he liked my kiss,” wrote the actor in a comment on the news released on Instagram by Hugo Gloss.

*With editing by Estela Marques.