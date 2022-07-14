Man charged with rape of 10-year-old girl who was denied abortion in US

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Man charged with rape of 10-year-old girl who was denied abortion in US 2 Views

Gershon Fuentes

Credit, Franklin County Jail

photo caption,

Gershon Fuentes appeared in court on Wednesday (13/7)

A man in Ohio has been indicted for the rape of a 10-year-old girl who had to leave Ohio to get an abortion after her home state banned the procedure.

Gershon Fuentes, 27, appeared in court in Columbus City on Wednesday (7/13).

The situation of the girl — whose name has not been released — drew international attention.

US President Joe Biden cited the case when criticizing recent restrictions on abortion in the US, but some skeptics even accused it of being a hoax.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Botafogo seeks ‘reassembled’ against América-MG to advance in the Copa do Brasil

After losing 3-0 in the first leg, the Botafogo seeks a true miracle to stay …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved