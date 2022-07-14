Man dies after drinking bottle of Jägermeister in two minutes

Abhishek Pratap

A man died after drinking an entire bottle of Jägermeister brand liqueur in less than two minutes. He was participating in an amateur drinking competition in Limpopo, South Africa.

According to local media, the resident, who has not been identified, drank all the distilled liquid, with an alcohol content of 35%, and then passed out.

He was visiting the village of Mashamba, when he accepted the challenge to see, among the competitors, who could drink the bottle the fastest. The prize was 10 pounds, the equivalent of R$64.

died in clinic

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, a police spokesman, explained that the man was still taken to a local clinic, but he did not survive and died at the health facility.

Images shared on the internet show people cheering as he swallows his German digestive (see below).

Police in Waterval, on the outskirts of Louis Trichardt, have opened an inquiry into the “apparent alcohol misuse incident”.

According to the South African press, the competition is often held at local liquor stores in the village of Mashamba.

Liqueur with mysterious ingredients

The Jägermeister distillate, appreciated in several countries, has in its composition orange and lemon peels, licorice, anise, saffron, ginger, juniper and ginseng, among other ingredients, kept secret.

