Man dies after drinking bottle of liquor in 2 minutes

A man has died after consuming an entire bottle of Jagermeister liqueur in less than two minutes during a challenge in a village in Limpopo, South Africa.

The case was registered on Sunday (10). According to the South African website Independent Online, the victim would earn 200 South African rand (the equivalent of R$63) if he completed the challenge.

The drink, normally sold in 700 ml bottles, has an alcohol content of 35%. In Brazil, it costs about R$100.

“Apparently customers were participating in a ‘drinking competition’ in which the winner, the one who managed to drink an entire bottle of Jagermeister in a specific time, would win 200 rand,” Limpopo Police Chief Motlafela Mojapelo told reporters. .

According to him, during the competition, one of the participants, who drank the entire contents of the bottle in less than two minutes, passed out and had to be taken to the hospital. He arrived at the scene lifeless.

A video posted on social media showed the victim, a 23-year-old man, whose identity was not released by the police, consuming the liquid from the bottle, surrounded by other men. According to the press, the moment he passed out was also recorded.

The case is investigated by the local police.