Man dies after drinking spirits bottle in two minutes to win contest

  • Jessica Landon, 37, is a Playboy model who abused her body to the point where it started to die. She drank vodka for days at a time, to the point where the urine in her body started to eat away at her skin. The surreal picture was revealed by the model herself on her Instagram

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • The case, which took place in 2014, is used by her as proof that ‘it is possible to get rid of addictions’

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • She revealed that she has been addicted to alcohol since she was 20

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • To the point that seeing her own urine eating away at her body is not the worst problem she faces.

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • At 21, she had to live in a friend’s attic for a few months.

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • Coming down from there, he tripped on the stairs and hit his head.

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • As a result, she was left with a brain hemorrhage that left a blood clot.

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • ‘Until 2014 I was a drunk ‘in the closet’, as I rarely drank in public’, comments in an interview with the English tabloid The Sun

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • ‘Liquor was the only thing that could ease my anxiety. It was like a magic medicine’, he adds.

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • She associates her addiction with a desire to escape reality, the result of being molested by her own nanny, at age 5.

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • But she says she turned around

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • And since she arrived in Los Angeles at age 19, she has modeled for several famous brands.

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • Like Playboy, Comedy Central and NBC

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • And today there’s this dog pasta

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • ‘But I always had a void’, he said

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • All because addiction still called her

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • And it was in one of those relapses that she drank vodka until her body asked for a break.

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • ‘At a certain point, my body stopped working’, he reveals. The images speak for themselves

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • ‘It was very painful, I thought I was going to die’, he explains.

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • To proceed, she had a motto that justified all that suffering

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • ‘You only live once’ was his motto

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • ‘I would pass out at night and wake up in a panic, shaking violently’

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • ‘So I kept vodka in a water bottle next to mine’

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • ‘I was vomiting blood regularly. My life has become hell’, ends

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

  • Today, with her family, she says she has been away from alcohol for five years!

    Reproduction/Instagram/@jessicalandon12

