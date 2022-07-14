“Maria Bruaca is the first”

In the next chapters of wetlandthe novel promises scenes of much trouble and revenge. This because Tenório (Murilo Benicio) go unravel the betrayal of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira)now called only as Mary, with the lover Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). Blinded by rage and thirsty for revenge, the farmer will make a decision.

Tenório will decide to hire a hired killer to end the lives of lovers and will ask for execution of the entire Leoncio familythus planning a real slaughter. O farmer account with the Solano gunman service (Rafa Sieg)for whom he will recommend the first kill: “Maria Bruaca. I want her to be the first”.

O scoundrel will discover the betrayal by listening to a conversation Zefa (Paula Barbosa) as your wife’s lover. Maria Bruaca will have to leave the farm in a hurry and stay in the cabin of Eugenio (Almir Sater)while the pawn will move to the lands of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

In search of your rights, Mary Bru you will know you can lay hands on half of her husband’s fortunewho will be furious at the sharing of assets and motivated by anger, will decide to hire Solano for kill his wife, Alcides, José Leôncio and their children from the neighbor. “Give me their name… And tell me where they live… The rest is on me”will ask the gunslinger. “José Leôncio, the owner of the farm next door. There are three of his children: Tadeu [José Loreto], young [Jesuita Barbosa] and José Lucas [Irandhir Santos]”, will answer the bad character.