Maurício Mattar does facial harmonization and shares before and after; see the pictures

New look! Actor Maurício Mattar underwent a facial harmonization and shared the result this Wednesday (13). Through social networks, he said that he sought out the aesthetic clinic to rejuvenate his face. Until then, the 58-year-old artist had not undergone any cosmetic procedure.

The before and after was posted by the professional responsible for the transformation, who gave more details about what was done. “For those who don’t know, Maurício had never performed any procedure before, but there were small details that he would like to improve, and so it was done! We carry out a facial rejuvenation protocol very carefully, always prioritizing natural results and without exaggeration”, explained. Check out how it turned out below:

In the comments, Mattar replied to a follower stating that everything was done with great discretion. In addition, he was quite happy with the result. “I never allowed my face to be touched in my 58 years, now she has gained my trust, now she takes care of my family. Thank you very much indeed, gratitude”he said.