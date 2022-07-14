McLaren praises Herta in test, but remains cautious about F1 – Formula 1 News

McLaren said it was quite impressed with Colton Herta’s quick adaptation to the MCL35M – model with which the English team competed in the 2021 Formula 1 season. However, Andreas Seidl preferred to adopt the “one step at a time” speech when asked. about a possible transfer of the IndyCar driver to the main category of world motorsport in 2024.

Herta tested it for two days in Portimão, Portugal, and said she felt quite comfortable with the car. He also noted some differences, such as the riding style, but called the experience “fun”. “It was one of the great days to get used to the car. And what a car to drive, it’s really special. It’s a huge opportunity for me,” he told Racer.

Seidl confirmed that the most important of the sessions was to give the American the opportunity to get used to the car. “Later, [testar] different techniques [de direção]getting used to a different operational aspect of F1 weekends, as well as comparing tire compounds, riding on different fuel loads, doing qualifying laps and also racing simulation.”

“I have to say that the team was quite impressed with how Colton handled all these challenges, and his physical preparation and professional approach allowed him to continue through these two days, aware of how challenging an F1 car can be on a track like this. Portimão”, continued the German. “This allowed him to build up his pace gradually, gain confidence and find the right balance between taking a risk and keeping the car on track – something important in tests of this type.” the test result”.

As he decides on Daniel Ricciardo’s fate in F1 2023 – even though the Australian has a contract secured until the end of next year – speculated candidates for the post of Lando Norris’ teammate on the grid are flooding in. That’s because the McLaren Group currently has the following names on its list: Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi (confirmed at IndyCar), Felix Rosenqvist (with a flexible contract, no definition as to whether he will remain in IndyCar or go to Formula E ) and now Álex Palou (who was also confirmed by McLaren, but without a defined category).

In the foreign press, other names have also emerged as possible candidates for Ricciardo’s vacancy in F1, among them Oscar Piastri (who would be loaned by Alpine), Fernando Alonso (if the French choose to promote Piastri to the starting position), Sebastian Vettel and Alexander Albon.

Seidl was asked about Herta and whether the tests would indicate a possible move by the current Andretti driver to F1 in 2024, but the boss deflected on the topic. “As always, let’s take it one step at a time. The purpose of today’s test was to give Colton the chance to experience an F1 car for the first time, that was the focus. What comes after that? It is something that will be done step by step, in our time.”

Finally, the head of the base in Woking said that McLaren will “analyze the data to get an idea of ​​Colton’s potential with the car” before deciding whether to give the American the chance to drive the MCL36 in a free practice session. this year.

