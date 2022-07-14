Meet Honda’s new electric scooter that costs less than R$ 4 thousand

Honda announced its new electric scooter manufactured in partnership with Japanese retailer MUJI. The project was baptized with the name translated into an acronym: MS01. The small scooter mixes modern design with minimalist touches.

Designed by bicycle designer Kenya Hara (artistic director of MUJI), the electric scooter has a point that has attracted many people. Brazilian consumers found the proposal of an urban vehicle costing less than R$4,000 very interesting.

It should be noted that the MS01 can be framed in the category of electric bicycles, as it has assistance pedals for its locomotion. The design of the project was thought to serve different audiences and with different heights. Its U-shape can adapt to any physical modeling.

The tires have no tube and are 17 inches, created to cover different types of asphalt. However, what stands out the most is the electric motor with 400 W of power, much larger than most electric bicycles currently produced in Brazil, for example.

However, its top speed did not change and was locked at 25 km/h by the manufacturer itself. Therefore, the electric scooter fits perfectly into the category of electrified bikes worldwide.

Price and autonomy are highlights in the new Honda

The scooter has an impressive range of 65 km with just a full charge of the battery that has 48 V and 20 Ah. The suggested price is US$ 744 dollars, something close to R$ 4 thousand currently. The problem is that the 5 thousand units produced were destined exclusively for the Chinese market.

So far, there is no prospect of launching the vehicle in Brazil or in other countries around the world, even if there is interest on the part of consumers.