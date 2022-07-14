Mega Millions pays BRL 2.6 billion this Friday (15)







Photo: Disclosure / The Lotter

With the jackpot rolled over four months ago, the jackpot US Mega Millions there will be a new draw tonight Friday (15th). Mega Millions offers an incredible jackpot of $480 millionequivalent to BRL 2.6 billion, and luckily, you also have the chance to win by buying your Mega Millions tickets online at TheLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticketing service.

US lotteries attract huge numbers of players from all over the world when jackpots have values ​​like this. And yes, the amount is astronomical. Whoever hits the 6 numbers this week will become the country’s newest billionaire.

The next draw of US Mega Millions it will be on the night of Friday, July 15thwith a guaranteed jackpot of 480 million dollars and under US lottery rules, you do not need to be a US citizen or resident to play. You just need to take the first step and play, anything is possible!

3 steps to play for the $480 million prize pool

For US lotteries, TheLotter offers the opportunity to play with a single line for a price below 5:

Access the page of Mega Millions at TheLotter and choose your lucky numbers: 5 main numbers and an additional number. Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen, TheLotter’s local representatives in the United States will purchase the official ticket on your behalf and you will be able to see it scanned into your personal account before the draw. Upon winning, you will be able to enjoy your prizes in full, 100% commission-free! You will be notified by email or text message.

If you have won prizes of less than $200,000, the money will be deposited directly into your bank account. If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, the company will cover all your travel expenses to collect the prize, and you won’t have to worry about a thing!





Photo: Disclosure / The Lotter

Millions of players have already won!

in your almost 20 years of history, TheLotter has built a proven reputation, which speaks for itself, with over 105 million dollars paid about 7 million winners from around the world, including Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada, Russia, Australia, Iraq and Spain, among others.

Panamanian wins $30 million jackpot

TheLotter has many success stories, with players who have become millionaires by playing the lottery online, such as AD, a pensioner from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida lottery. Upon receiving the great news, the new winner screamed, “Oh my God, I can’t believe it!” as she excitedly jumped on the other end of the line. “I really needed the money, you can’t imagine how much!” she said, when she was already calmer.

When is the next draw?

You can also play and even win the huge Mega Millions jackpot! If someone from Panama won an amazing prize in one of the American lotteries after having bought official tickets online at TheLotter, a Brazilian could win too! You just need to take the first step and play, anything is possible!

If you need more information on how to play at Mega Millions from Brazil, in this Friday, visit TheLotter website. Good luck!

Lotto Direct Limited operates thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. License reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+. Games can be harmful if left unchecked. Play responsibly. For more information, visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/