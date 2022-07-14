Mega-Sena: single bet takes R$ 27 million

Apostador de Dourados (MS) was the only winner of the Mega-Sena 2500 contest draw (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

A lucky man from Dourados, in Mato Grosso do Sul, hit the six numbers of the Mega-Sena 2500 by himself and will receive R$ 27,485,274.00.

The draw took place on Wednesday night (7/13), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

The tens were 05 – 16 – 25 – 32 – 39 – 55.

Another 84 bets matched five numbers and will take BRL 37,436.76.

The amount of R$ 911.60 will be given to 4,928 bets that match four numbers.

The next Mega-Sena contest, which will take place on Saturday (7/16), is estimated at R$ 3 million.

Anyone who wants to play a simple game, choosing six numbers, pays R$ 4.50.

Those who want to increase their chances of winning can choose 15 dozens from 01 to 60, with a course of R$ 22 thousand.

Probability

The probability of a bet with six numbers taking the jackpot in the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50 million. The proportion increases as more tens are ticked.

6 numbers – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Mega-Sena prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.