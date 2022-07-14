Mel Maia dances funk in a skinny bikini and shows off her roll

Mayan honey gave a real show of beauty and swayed on her social networks last Tuesday (12). Through Instagramthe actress posted a sequence of videos dancing funk in the pool and drew attention with her defined tummy.

In the records, she appears wearing a blue bikini that further highlighted her fit body and defined curves. The young woman’s healed shape is the result of a training routine that she usually shares with fans on social networks.

And speaking of training, the relaxed video of the famous was posted shortly after she hit the gym. “After training. Because it’s very, very hot”said Mel Maia in the caption of the post.

Mel Maia cares about the body

Despite boasting beauty and good shape on social media, Mel Maia recently confessed to fans that she was eating a lot of “junk”. Concerned about the body and health, the young woman commented that she would consult with her nutritionist.

“Guys, I have to start my diet this week, because I’m eating a lot of junk, a lot of junk, and my nutritionist is getting on my feet, I need to improve this diet soon”vented.

