Mel Maia stars in daring lingerie campaign and publishes controversial click: “A Primeira”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iNOIwuL2JeQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iNOIwuL2JeQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iNOIwuL2JeQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/iNOIwuL2JeQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

It really grew! Mel Maia starred in a lingerie campaign and shared a breathtaking click on her Instagram during the night of this Wednesday (13). The actress caused with her good form and made the followers happy with the record.

+ Stay on top of everything that is happening in the world of celebrities

On the occasion, the muse appeared posing with a look all jeans super daring, but that drew attention because of its turquoise set. The natural beauty of the actress left fans completely in love and, of course, Mel collected praise from the crowd.

With more than 12.9 million followers on Instagram, netizens left comments for the muse. “My girlfriend is very beautiful”, joked a follower in the publication. “I’ve seen this photo, now you can delete it”, fired another internet user. “Natural beauty, right, loves?”, commented a third, praising the actress. Check out:

After hooking up with Mel Maia, Arthur Picoli vents on social media

Release the verb! Recently, former BBB Arthur Picoli used his Instagram to vent about the controversies surrounding his controversial affair with Mel Maia. The influencer said that he is tired of seeing his name linked with stories that are not true.

“I’m glad Dad and Mom educated me and taught me that lying around is ugly. There are things that I put up with silently so as not to give shit to those involved, but I’m sick of just getting beat up without talking or doing something with anyone”, Arthur began.

“In addition to education, people lack awareness. There’s a subject that I don’t even touch on out of respect for those involved and then I have to keep reading nonsense from a girl I have no idea who she is. How crazy! If loving and kissing on the mouth being single is a crime, arrest me. And it bothers you, my love, I’m sorry,” she continued.

“I think it’s unnecessary to say some things, but as I’m just getting beat up, from today we’re going to make an exchange. Whenever someone says something about me, I’ll release information too. Maybe they’ll stop like that, I don’t know”, fired Arthur, who continued: “the message was given, don’t say my fucking name anymore”.

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

+ On the beach, Jade Picon comes out of the sea and proves that she got her best sunburst

+ Really posted? Geisy Arruda reveals controversial result of her tan with electrical tape

+ Cleo wears a pink dress ‘by Geisy Arruda’ and shocks followers with volume: “What do you mean?”