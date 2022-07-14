Microsoft and Netflix Team Up and Create a Lower Price Subscription Plan

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Microsoft and Netflix Team Up and Create a Lower Price Subscription Plan 0 Views

Microsoft has just announced that it has partnered with Netlix to create cheaper subscription plans, and that price reduction is related to ads. Traditional plans will remain, but if you want to pay less, you can choose to see content with advertising.

Netflix is ​​partnering with Microsoft for its next ad-supported streaming novelty, the company announced Wednesday. The streaming service says the Microsoft will become yours “global advertising technology and sales partner” when launching the cheapest plan.

“It’s too early and we have a lot to work on,” Netflix COO Greg Peters writes in the post. “But our goal of long term of course. More choices for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We are excited to be working with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”

In a Microsoft blog post, the company says that marketers will work with Microsoft to bring ads to the Netflix ecosystem. “Today’s announcement also endorses Microsoft’s approach to privacy, which is based on protecting customer information,” says Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft.

Netflix first suggested a cheaper, ad-supported tier in May and then confirmed the possibility last month. While Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for the tier, rumor has it that it will be available to customers by the end of 2022.

News of Netflix’s cheapest ad plan came after the company revealed a decline in subscriber numbers for the first time in a decade last quarter, topping 222 million globally. The company is also exploring live streaming and ways to crack down on password sharing to help mitigate the decline in subscribers and revenue.

Choosing Microsoft is reminiscent of a close relationship between the two. The first version of Watch Instantly that primarily streamed movies used Microsoft’s Silverlight technology to deliver video instead of the more common Flash Player until it was replaced by HTML5, and the Xbox 360 was the first console with an HD Netflix streaming app.

Source

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Bitcoin crash scares crypto investors

With the very high volatility in the digital assets sector, which continues to be present, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved