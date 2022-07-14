Microsoft and Netflix Team Up and Create a Lower Price Subscription Plan

Microsoft has just announced that it has partnered with Netlix to create cheaper subscription plans, and that price reduction is related to ads. Traditional plans will remain, but if you want to pay less, you can choose to see content with advertising.

Netflix is ​​partnering with Microsoft for its next ad-supported streaming novelty, the company announced Wednesday. The streaming service says the Microsoft will become yours “global advertising technology and sales partner” when launching the cheapest plan.

“It’s too early and we have a lot to work on,” Netflix COO Greg Peters writes in the post. “But our goal of long term of course. More choices for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We are excited to be working with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”

In a Microsoft blog post, the company says that marketers will work with Microsoft to bring ads to the Netflix ecosystem. “Today’s announcement also endorses Microsoft’s approach to privacy, which is based on protecting customer information,” says Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft.

We’re thrilled Netflix has selected Microsoft as its advertising technology and sales partner. We want publishers to have more long-term viable ad monetization platforms, so more people can access the content they love wherever they are. https://t.co/QmPszxJTOf — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 13, 2022

Netflix first suggested a cheaper, ad-supported tier in May and then confirmed the possibility last month. While Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for the tier, rumor has it that it will be available to customers by the end of 2022.

News of Netflix’s cheapest ad plan came after the company revealed a decline in subscriber numbers for the first time in a decade last quarter, topping 222 million globally. The company is also exploring live streaming and ways to crack down on password sharing to help mitigate the decline in subscribers and revenue.

Choosing Microsoft is reminiscent of a close relationship between the two. The first version of Watch Instantly that primarily streamed movies used Microsoft’s Silverlight technology to deliver video instead of the more common Flash Player until it was replaced by HTML5, and the Xbox 360 was the first console with an HD Netflix streaming app.

