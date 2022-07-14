“Millionaire without paying for water”; Juliette, BBB 21 champion, comments on perrengue at home and entertains the web

This Wednesday (13th), Juliette Freire decided to share with his followers a somewhat hilarious mess that took place at his house. The BBB 21 champion said that she almost had her water cut off after her brother forgot to pay the bills.

“My brother simply forgot to pay for the water. Yes, my dears, the water. And one fine day a man came here saying he was going to cut off my water”, explained the paraibana in her stories, who, soon after, said she was desperate to solve the situation in a hurry: “The blood left my body, I had five heart attacks and three strokes”.

The former BBB even joked about being a millionaire and not having paid off her debts: “I said: ‘It’s not possible’. I think the man at the door must have said, ‘A millionaire without paying for water?’”he commented with a laugh.

Finally, the singer said that everything went well afterwards: “We went out desperate to pay and paid everything on time. But by then I had already called 58 bad words, thrown things up, blown up the wall. Luckily, he wasn’t here, otherwise I’d be in jail.” joked. After sharing the perrengue, Juliette’s fans didn’t miss the opportunity to joke about the situation.

