Ministry of Health confirms 266 cases in Brazil

The most updated balance sheet from the Ministry of Health points out that the number of known cases of monkeypox, also called monkeypox, has reached 266.

The states of Bahia and Pernambuco recorded their first cases of the disease, but they are not yet accounted for in the official cases, as only at the end of the day does the folder gather data from the state health secretariats.

The case of Bahia was confirmed today by the State Health Department and the patient is isolated. The case of Pernambuco was confirmed yesterday and it is a 25-year-old man who actually lives in Guarulhos, in São Paulo, but has been in the northeastern state since the 23rd.

Among the confirmed cases, 196 are from the state of São Paulo, 37 from Rio de Janeiro, 18 from Minas Gerais, three from Paraná, three from Rio Grande do Sul, three from Ceará, three from Rio Grande do Norte, two from Goiás and one from the Federal District.

In a statement, the Ministry stated that “Through the Situation Room and the National CIEVS, it follows in direct articulation with the states to monitor cases and trace patients’ contacts”.

Despite this, this week the emergency group to treat the disease in Brazil was dissolved, after lasting 50 days. The committee’s objective was to “elaborate technical documents to promote public health actions” and prevent the spread of the viral disease in the country.

Also according to the latest report from the folder, there are 116 suspected cases that are being analyzed.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), about 3,000 new cases have been confirmed in recent days, totaling more than 9,000 known cases worldwide, divided into 63 countries. The responsible committee of the entity has not yet wanted to declare a public health emergency of international scope, however, the group may reassess the decision after a new meeting, scheduled for the 18th of July.

about the disease

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, that is, an infectious disease that passes from animals to humans, caused by the virus of the same name. This virus is a member of the Orthopoxvirus family, the same as the smallpox virus, a disease that has already been eradicated from humans.

It was first identified in 1958 among laboratory monkeys. The first case in humans was reported in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and since then the disease has been detected in countries in central and western Africa, being considered endemic there, that is, with a relatively constant incidence over the years. .

It was only in 2003 that the disease was recorded outside that continent, after an outbreak in the United States.

As symptoms, the disease starts with fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, that is, non-specific and similar symptoms to a cold or flu. In general, 1 to 5 days after the onset of fever, skin lesions appear (on the skin), which are called rash or red spots. These lesions initially appear on the face, spreading to other parts of the body. They are accompanied by itching and enlargement of the cervical nodes.

Current cases have presented some atypical elements, such as the absence of symptoms of malaise starting the clinical picture, and also the manifestation of the rash that starts in the genital and perianal area and may not spread to other parts of the body.

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people. Thus, the disease occurs when the individual has very close and direct contact with an infected animal or with other infected individuals through secretions from skin and mucosal lesions or droplets from the respiratory system.

Transmission can also occur through contact with objects contaminated with fluids from the infected patient’s wounds—this includes skin contact or material that has had skin contact, for example towels or sheets used by someone who is sick.

The incubation time, that is, the interval between contact with an infected person and the appearance of the first symptom, is between 5 and 21 days.

The definitive diagnosis requires a specific laboratory test, the PCR that detects the virus in the skin lesions. Private clinics are starting to move to offer this type of test.

*With information from Estadão Content