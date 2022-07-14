Mirella packs her car and forgets to put her pants on: “Zoom in here”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iNOIwuL2JeQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iNOIwuL2JeQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iNOIwuL2JeQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/iNOIwuL2JeQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

It provoked the crowd! Mirella, funkeira and digital influencer, returned to stir the hearts of the crowd this Wednesday afternoon (13). The muse bet on a preview of her new shoot fixing a car.

“Subscribe to my clozzy”, wrote the muse in the caption of the publication. In the photo, which even entered the most talked about topics on Twitter, she shared a click in which she bets on a black t-shirt and flashy thong, while fiddling with her car’s engine.

“My dream is to have a mechanic like this… but life doesn’t help me”, joked a fan in the comments field. “Fucking woman, I can’t take it”, said another, complementing the comments with several fire emojis.

Deolane explains fight with Mirella and leaves the web agitated

During an interview given to PodDelas, Deolane Bezerra finally explained better what happened in the fight with none other than the funk singer Mirella.

“There was this thing about Mirella with my sister and Dynho, it was left for me. Nobody puts Dayanne, they put: ‘Deolane’s sister’. Woman, what am I going to do? “Woman, I wasn’t even there, I was in my room sleeping. Whether it stayed or not, I don’t know,” said Deolane.

“I said: When it comes to me, we can talk and then she stopped following me on Instagram. I didn’t even stop because for me… Now I stopped because she put my name in the middle”, she finished.

Until the closing of this article, Mirella has not commented on the case.

