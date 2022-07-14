Modder gives up on fixing Sonic Origins and says the game is in a horrible state

The BetterOrigins project was abandoned due to lack of options to fix the game

One of the creators of the BetterOrigins project, the modder known as Xanman, announced this week that andis completely giving up on the project. According to him, his attempts to fix bugs in Sonic Origins were blocked by disastrous state of gamand, which would require too much work to fix.

“Hey, so we decided to stop the development of this project”, announced the modder. “After really exploring the game files, it became all too clear that this game is a complete b****”. He states that there is a chance that the mod will resume at the moment, but that the current state of the game does not inspire much desire to continue working on it.

“We’ve fixed enough to make the game a little more fruitful, but really, especially without scripts, there’s not much we can ‘fix’ without remaking sprites”, continues the publishing message by Xanman. Sonic Origins’ problems stem from the fact that, instead of emulating the original games in the series, SEGA decided to rebuild them for current hardware.

Collection is criticized for bugs and inaccuracies

Officially launched on June 23, Sonic Origins is being heavily criticized for bringing several bugs and animation problems that were not present in the original games. In addition, many criticized the developers’ decision to present a totally different soundtrack — fruit of the desire to untangle the series from singer Michael Jackson.

The game currently has average critical scores ranging between 73 and 78 points on Metacritic, an opinion that is not supported by the community. On Steam the game has reviews considered neutral and criticisms ranging from the inability to remap controls to the use of Denuvo as anti-piracy softwareas the solution is known to degrade gaming performance.

Supporters of Sonic Origins claim that he fulfills the role of bringing together the old titles of the series well, although it is quite expensive for the offer it offers. In addition to PRAÇAthe game also has versions available for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Source: The Gamer