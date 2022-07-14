Money disappears on PicPay’s Pix and users are angry

PicPay customers reported problems with operations via Pix by the bank on Wednesday (13)

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on the networks

Some customers of PicPay reported problems with operations via Pix by the bank last Wednesday (13). According to complaints posted on Twitter, after trying to make the transfer, the money disappears from the payer’s account, but is not transferred to the recipient’s account.

Users reported that the application appears that the transfer was not completed and that the money has already returned to the account, however this has not actually occurred.

In addition to Pix, users spoke on social media about other instabilities at the bank, such as difficulties in accessing bank details, error messages and that the help center was not working.

What does PicPay say?

In a statement, PicPay stated that Pix was intermittent for a few minutes during the morning, causing a delay in processing some transactions. The bank said that, around 1 pm, everything was regularized and that the operation is working normally.

In view of this, PicPay emphasizes that the money that temporarily disappeared from the account has already been transferred back and the proof is included in the statement.

How does the digital wallet work?

PicPay was founded in 2012 with the aim of making life easier for its users. From the day of launch until today, the digital wallet already has more than 60 million customers and 1.5 million participating establishments.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

The digital wallet is available for download on mobile phones with android and iOS systems, and can be used to make purchases and payments. You can even register your credit card or purchase a PicPay credit card at the invitation of the application.

Advantages of PicPay

PicPay is a fintech with legal permission to offer some banking services. Here are some advantages over the digital wallet.

Zero cost;

Pay slips in 12 installments on your credit card;

Various bank services;

Cell phone recharge;

Pay fines, IPVA, IPTU, school enrollment, college etc.;

Possibility to link and even receive debit and credit cards;

Yield on account of 102% CDI;

Free withdrawal;

cashback promotions;

Accepted at Cielo and Getnet card machines.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com