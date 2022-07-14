Monkeypox: BH already has community transmission of the disease

Belo Horizonte had confirmation of community transmission of monkey pox . The number of cases of the disease rose to 18, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMSA). The patients are in “good clinical condition”. Before the update of the disease this Wednesday (13), the capital of Minas Gerais recorded 15 diagnoses of the disease.

You infected patients by monkeypox are male, aged between 22 and 38 years.

SMSA clarified that 15 patients have a history of travel to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro or countries with proven transmission. “The other three patients have no history of travel to places with confirmed cases of the disease, which confirms community transmission in Belo Horizonte”, says an excerpt from the secretary’s note.

None of the monkeypox patients are in hospital. SMSA is monitoring contacts of the infected.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

You early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions look like those of chickenpox or syphilis until they form a crust, which then falls off.

The symptoms of monkeypox can be mild or severe, and the skin lesions can be itchy or painful.

How is the disease transmitted?

The World Health Organization (WHO) still does not know what the source of infection in the reported cases. However, according to the Butantan Institute, it is now possible to detail how the disease has spread among humans. Check out how this transmission takes place:

Contact with droplets expelled by an infected person (human or animal);

Contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or by contaminated materials such as clothing and sheets;

Also according to the Butantan Institute, the incubation period for monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days, but can vary from five to 21 days.

How is the treatment?

As with the coronavirus, the treatment of monkeypox also requires isolation for 21 days, with the patient under medical observation.