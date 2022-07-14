MRV has more than 400 job openings: see how to apply!

MRV, one of the largest construction companies in the country, is offering more than 400 available spaces. Check the positions and how to apply

Are you looking for a job? MRV Engenharia is looking for more than 400 professionals to compose its team. Check out how to apply for jobs!

What are the job openings offered by MRV?

MRV Engenharia is offering 415 job openings for mid-level and higher-level professionals, check them out.

Performance Analyst;

Administrative assistant;

Real estate consultant;

Sales consultant;

Realtor;

Civil Engineering Internship;

Management Internship;

Commercial Manager;

Sales promoter;

Sales manager;

Occupational Safety Technician II;

Seller;

Online Real Estate Seller;

Internal seller.

The salary and benefits offered vary according to the desired position.

How to apply for MRV job openings?

To apply, you will need to access the Infojobs website, select the desired vacancy and click apply. Once this is done, the candidate will have to register their resume on the platform, fill in some gaps with personal data and wait for MRV to return.

Job vacancies are spread throughout Brazil, to know which vacancies compete in your region, select your location in the Infojobs filter.

Learn more about MRV

MRV was founded by Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza, Mario Lúcio Menin and Vega Engenharia LTDA in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, in 1979. Currently, the company is present in more than 150 Brazilian cities and is considered one of the largest construction companies From Latin America.

