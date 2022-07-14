Municipality of Rio will vaccinate children aged 3 and 4 against Covid starting this Friday | Rio de Janeiro

The Municipality of Rio will vaccinate 3 and 4 year olds against Covid with CoronaVac from this Friday (15) and until the end of next week.

In Rio, almost 3.5 million cariocas are at least one dose late.

Friday (15): 4 years

Saturday (16): 4 years

Monday (18): 4 years

Tuesday (19): 4 years

Wednesday (20): 3 years

Thursday (21): 3 years

Friday (22): 3 years

Saturday (23): 3 years

One day after Anvisa releases

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Wednesday (13) authorization for the emergency use of CoronaVac in children aged 3 to 5 years. The Ministry of Health had not yet endorsed the use of the immunizing agent in this age group until the last update of this report.

This Wednesday, shortly after approval by Anvisa, the Butantan Institute announced that it asked for CoronaVac to be included in the National Immunization Program for these children. The entity is still waiting for the Ministry of Health to know if it will import the vaccines ready or if it will import the raw material for bottling in Brazil.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Thursday (14) that the ministry would evaluate the data of Anvisa’s decision until Monday.

Also on Thursday, the Espírito Santo Health Department announced that it has enough vaccines to start immunization in the state — but did not provide a date.

Other states and municipalities have said that they will wait for the guidelines of the Ministry of Health to start vaccination, such as Tocantins and Palmas and Pernambuco and Recife.

People aged 3 years and over who have not yet been vaccinated.

Persons aged 5 years and over who have had their first dose of CoronaVac, Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines, according to the date marked on the voucher.

First booster dose (DR1)

People aged 12 years and over, 4 months apart after the second dose;

People aged 18 years and over who took Janssen at their starting dose should take their first booster 2 months after the first dose.

Second booster dose (DR2)

People aged 40 years and over, with a 4-month interval after the first booster dose;

Health workers aged 18 years or older, with an interval of 4 months after the first booster dose;

People aged 18 and over who took Janssen at the starting dose, 4 months apart after the first booster dose.

Third booster dose (DR3)

People 40 years and older who took Janssen at the starting dose, 4 months apart after the second booster dose.

See below for questions and answers about immunization for children aged 3 to 5 years:

Is the vaccine the same as used in adults?

What is the interval between doses?

Is there a record of reactions?

Why is it important to vaccinate this age group?

Which vaccines are released for children in Brazil?

Which countries apply CoronaVac to 3-5 year olds?

What do the studies say?

‘Covid in Brazil has a very relevant impact on children’, highlights doctor

Is the vaccine the same as used in adults?

Yup. Children aged 3 to 5 years will receive the same dose that is applied today in the age groups of 6 to 17 years and adults.

What is the interval between doses?

The scheme is the same recommending for other age groups: two doses applied at an interval of 28 days.

There are still no studies on vaccine mix – heterologous vaccination. The orientation is to take two doses of the same immunizing agent.

Is there a record of reactions?

According to the results of Anvisa’s Active Pharmacovigilance studies, no serious adverse events were recorded related to the use of the vaccine in children aged 6 to 17 years.

The agency also presented international data on CoronaVac vaccine safety in the 2-7 year age group: 79% of post-vaccination adverse event reports were considered non-strike.

“NO death has been related to the CoronaVac vaccine since the beginning of vaccination in Brazil, both in children and adolescents between 6 and 17 years old, as well as in the range over 18 years old”, reinforce the Anvisa technicians.

Why is it important to vaccinate this age group?

A survey carried out by the Observatório da Primeira Infância, coordinated by researchers from the Health Information Laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), pointed out that Brazil has recorded, on average, two deaths of children under 5 years of age per day since the beginning of the pandemic. , in 2020.

“Children under 5 years of age in the country still account for a very large number of cases. When we vaccinate the elders, there is a natural deviation in the age group in the number of infections towards the youngest who have not yet been vaccinated”, he warns. Renato Kfouripediatric infectious disease specialist and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunization.

He points out that it is also very important to wait for the authorization of other vaccines for babies from 6 months.

“We have two children a day, under the age of 5, dying of Covid, almost 50% in the first year of life. No other preventable and preventable disease has had such a huge impact on health.

“The disease is less severe in children, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t bring risk of hospitalization and death,” he said. Marcus Aurelius Safadiinfectology and president of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, during the presentation of his opinion at the Anvisa meeting.

Sáfadi defended that extending vaccination to this group is an important strategy to reduce the burden of hospitalizations and deaths of these children.

“So far in the country we have recorded more than 12 thousand hospitalizations and 952 deaths attributed to Covid19 in this age group”, he recalled.

Meiruze Freitasdirector of Anvisa and rapporteur of the process, added, during the approval, that vaccinating children aged 3 to 5 years against Covid-19 can help prevent them from becoming seriously ill if they contract the virus.

“Children’s vaccination can also help families, providing greater confidence to parents whose children attend daycare centers, schools and other activities. Thus, even considering the limitations and uncertainties reported by the technical area, allowing health managers to assess the real cost-effectiveness of using CoronaVac, as well as the right of parents who wish to vaccinate their children, falls within the scope of this assessment,” he said.

Which vaccines are released for children in Brazil?

Childhood vaccination in Brazil against Covid-19 began on January 14.

Two vaccines against Covid-19 are authorized in Brazil: the Pfizer vaccine, from 5 years old, and the CoronaVac vaccine, from 6 years old. Anvisa’s decision authorizes the expansion of the use of CoronaVac, but the approval of the Ministry of Health is still lacking.

Which countries apply CoronaVac to 3-5 year olds?

CoronaVac is already used or authorized in children of different age groups in at least five countries and in Hong Kong:

Cambodia: started vaccinating children from the age of 5 in November

started vaccinating children from the age of 5 in November Chile: approved for children aged 3 and up in September

approved for children aged 3 and up in September China: already started to apply the vaccine in children from 3 years

already started to apply the vaccine in children from 3 years Colombia: started giving the vaccine to children aged 3 to 11 on October 31

started giving the vaccine to children aged 3 to 11 on October 31 Ecuador: approved for children ages 5-11 in October

approved for children ages 5-11 in October Hong Kong: approved for children aged 3 and up in November. The forecast was that children from 5 years old would start being vaccinated this week.

Anvisa’s decision attests that CoronaVac is safe and effective for children aged 3 to 5 years. Decreases deaths, hospitalizations and virus circulation.

“This vaccine meets the necessary quality and safety criteria for use in children. Although effectiveness is limited, data indicate that the use of CoronaVac can help prevent worsening and deaths from Covid-19, for emergency use in pediatric population aged 3 to 5 years”, said Meiruze Freitas.

The conclusion was drawn based on information from Sinovac, Butantan, medical society opinions, scientific data and research done in Chile, where children of this age have been vaccinated with CoronaVac since last year.