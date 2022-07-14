Netflix releases new function and delights users

With the new function of the streaming platform, users can have better experiences when watching series. check out

Watching a movie in a movie theater enriches the viewer’s experience thanks to the audios that make the setting much more real. With the return of cinemas, streaming platforms have sought to improve to promote an increasingly complete service to their users.

Faced with this reality, Netflix already releases the ambient sound of the scenes to its users through interactive gadgets. Series like Stranger Things and The Witcher use the feature to give subscribers more emotion.

Netflix audio feature mimics cinema sound

With a high-caption headset, the viewer can be transported to the series scenes, as if they were present in a movie theater, but in the comfort of their own home.

To activate, you need to check if the feature is already available on your device and in the series or movie you want to watch. Some Apple models have the function, but they need to have iOS 15.1 installed or higher systems. The hope is that the function can be released for more streaming titles.

Netflix plans

Netflix has received a lot of criticism for increasing the value of its subscription. The last price increase was announced in July 2021. The cheapest plan went from R$25.90 to R$55.90 and the most expensive to R$55.90.

Plan Benefit Price Basic Default image2 screens BRL 25.90/month Pattern Full HD image 2 screens BRL 39.90/month premium Ultra HD Image 4 screens BRL 55.90/month

In late June, co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced the launch of a more affordable subscription option that will contain in-use ads. The date for implementation has not been released.

Even with the increase in prices, Netflix still leads the ranking of the largest platforms in Brazil and is considered a pioneer in the sector.

Streaming Ranking

According to the most recent survey by Hibou, a company specializing in market and consumption monitoring, the largest streaming platforms in Brazil are:

Netflix;

Amazon Prime;

Globoplay;

Disney+;

HBO Max;

Telecine Play.

prices

Streaming platform subscription prices vary greatly by type and benefits. Check out.

Amazon Prime: BRL 14.90/month or BRL 199/year;

Globoplay: from R$19.90/month;

Disney +: BRL 27.90/month or BRL 279.90/year;

HBO Max: from R$19.90/month;

Telecine Play: R$ 37.90/month.

Image: Vantage_DS / Shutterstock.com