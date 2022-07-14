Netflix teams up with Microsoft in new subscription plan with ads: service will become cheaper?

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Microsoft will be its sales and technology partner for a new subscription plan, which will feature ads and will be cheaper for consumers.

In a statement, Netflix said Microsoft had proven its ability to support its ad needs and offered flexibility to innovate over time, both on technology and sales issues. The company highlighted strong privacy protection for subscribers.

“It’s too early and we have a lot to work on. But our long-term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers,” said Netflix COO Greg Peters in a note. “We are excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”

Microsoft also celebrated the partnership on its website. At 3:53 pm ET, Netflix shares were up 1.11%, boosted by the news, while Microsoft’s shares were down 0.46%.

loss of subscribers

The streaming giant has been facing subscriber losses due to a number of factors, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, increased competition and the price of subscription packages.

In the first quarter of this year, around 200,000 subscribers abandoned the platform, which shook up the subscription-based business model.

