New Citroën C3 has 315 liters in the trunk

The New Citroën C3 will reach the national market with measures that correspond well to the Indian counterpart, but which also refer to older generations.

With a length of 3.98 m and a wheelbase of 2.54 m, the New C3 will have a luggage compartment with 315 liters, with the highlight of its hatch look with an SUV footprint.

The New C3 will have a 100% digital panel, a 10.25-inch multimedia system with Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay, stability and traction control, Isofix attachment for car seats, among others.

Made in Porto Real, in the interior of the state of Rio de Janeiro, the New Citroën C3 will be the Parisian brand’s gateway to the Brazilian market, thus helping to rescue Citroën from the Top 20, taking it to the Top 10.

Equipped with Firefly 1.0 and/or 1.3 liter engines, the New C3 could be the first French Stellantis engine not to have a PSA engine here, given its proposal.

With a CVT transmission option, the New Citroën C3 would focus well on the economy proposal, also adding the comfort of the automatic transmission.

Positioned below the Peugeot 208, the Citroën C3 2023 will have a differential in the customization for the hatch of the lion brand, possibly costing between R$70,000 and R$100,000.

With LED daytime running lights, the New C3 has an “SUV attitude” with suspension at the right height, sporty-looking alloy wheels and black moldings around wheel skirts and bumpers.

With a roof, mirrors and front and side moldings in contrast to the paintwork, as well as longitudinal bars on the roof and decorative strips on the C-pillars, the New C3 goes against the grain of the market.

With more and more brands “converting” their hatches into crossovers, the New C3 assumes its true identity, even though many sellers and many other consumers will consider it an “SUV”.

After all, claiming to be an “SUV” helps to sell and value any product nowadays.