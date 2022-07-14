new FGTS withdrawal starts in just over two weeks

One new round of FGTS withdrawals (Service Time Guarantee Fund) starts on August 1st, in just over 15 days. Each worker who opted for the birthday withdrawal and fits the rules will be able to withdraw a percentage of the available balance in their linked accounts, plus an additional installment.

Read more: Gasoline drops: fuel price by state is between R$ 6.26 and R$ 7.62

The release occurs for those born in the month of August. In this special modality, the worker is authorized to withdraw part of the FGTS every year, between the first working day of the month of his/her birthday and the second subsequent month.

This means that those born in August will have until October 28 to withdraw. It is worth remembering that the deadline is also running for May, June and July birthdays.

How to join?

Membership is available online, on the FGTS website or app (available for Android and iOS). The redemption can only be made in the same year when the migration is carried out until the last business day of the interested party’s birthday month.

When migrating to the birthday loot, the citizen loses the right to redeem the full FGTS in case of dismissal without just cause, but maintains the 40% fine. The minimum period to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal is 24 months.

Anniversary withdrawal amount

As announced, the amount to be withdrawn in the operation depends on the balance available in the active and inactive accounts of the opter. The fixed installment varies from 5% to 50%, and can reach R$ 2,900 per person.

The following is the birthday withdrawal table: