New Honda Civic Type R has first image revealed

The New Honda Civic Type R, which will finally be sold in Brazil, had the first image revealed on the internet and it would have come from the brand itself in Japan.

According to members of the Civic XI forum, the image of the new generation of the Civic Type R was hidden on Honda’s Japanese website and shows what the awaited sports car will look like.

Evidently made over the hatchback body, the New Honda Civic Type R does not differ much from what was imagined, having as one of the highlights, the hood with air outlet.

The custom grille features the Honda logo on a red shield, just like the previous generation sported.

With a cleaner look, the New Honda Civic Type R has darkened full LED headlights and LED daytime running lights, in a “T” shape.

The bumper has a lower grille with integrated spoiler and triangular details, which reminds us of the old Ford Focus.

With vertical side frames, the New Civic Type R also has 18-inch sports wheels with ventilated discs and red steroid brake calipers.

Side skirts in gloss black, as well as mirrors in the same color, will be part of the package, as will a wing-style rear spoiler.

With at least three centered tailpipes, more air vents and more spoilers, the New Honda Civic Type R will be race-ready when it arrives.

Inside, what you can see is that the sports seats will have a red finish, but a new steering wheel is expected, as well as a sports gear lever, aluminum pedals and a fully darkened environment.

Six-speed manual only, the New Honda Civic Type R should bring the K20C1 with an update and possibly something above the 320 horsepower, present in the old one.

With driving modes, very direct steering, very firm suspension and a more rigid body, the New Honda Civic Type R will delight performance fans.

[Fonte: Civic XI Fórum]