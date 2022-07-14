New MCU heroine’s costume revealed in Black Panther 2 merchandise

Character May Have Prototype Armor During First Appearance in Wakanda Forever

Riri Williams, the Iron heartwill win his own TV series on Disney+but it looks like the character will be featured on the big screens of the sequel to black Panther – and with a slightly different look.

New licensed products from Wakanda Forever show for the first time the look of Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne. The only issue is that she appears with a very early version of the armor, which looks more like the first suit Tony Stark assembled in the cave at the beginning of Iron Man (2008).

Check out the Ironheart look in the images below (via @TheMCUTimes):

As no details about Wakanda Forever was revealed so far, and also because the images are of low quality, it is difficult to analyze the decision correctly, so it is worth waiting for more materials and information before creating definitive opinions about the character’s look.

Either way, it’s possible to speculate that the character will have a prototype armor in her first appearance, especially if she created it herself, as a way of establishing Riri Williams as a promising young woman with an intellect on par with Tony Stark. The character should end up wearing her most modern armor in her solo TV series.

As much as filming has come to an end, details of Wakanda Forever are being kept secret. The first official information should be released during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022which takes place between the 21st and 24th of July.

Already the debut of black panther 2 is scheduled for november 10th.

