New strategy allows you to get rid of telemarketing calls once and for all

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Are you tired of receiving telemarketing calls? Know that this may be near the end! A measure by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) will allow easy recognition of these uncomfortable calls. Understand, now, how Anatel’s strategy works!

Anatel implemented the mandatory prefix 0303 for all telemarketing calls. The measure came into force on March 10 this year.

Previously, most calls of this type had the prefix 011, as they were made from São Paulo. This ended up harming those who were waiting for a call with this area code or those who were from the state of SP and needed to contact someone and were not answered.

However, with the intention of putting an end to this uncomfortable situation, Anatel determined the mandatory prefix 0303 for all telemarketing calls made by cell phones. On June 8, the rule began to determine that calls made from landlines were also required to include the prefix.

How to block telemarketing calls?

The measure implemented by Anatel facilitates the identification of telemarketing calls, but does not stop them. However, some platforms can help you put an end to these annoying calls once and for all. Check out two of them now!

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on the networks

Don’t Call Me: This is a service offered by Procon of the State of São Paulo. By registering on this site, your cell phone number goes straight to a list that prohibits telemarketing calls. Through it, it is also possible to indicate the communication channels that are not respecting the block.

Don’t Disturb Me: This is a Federal Government website that covers all of Brazil. By registering on it, your number will enter the prohibited list within 30 days.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: @pch.vector / Freepik