New Suzuki Grand Vitara debuts on the 20th and will be a brother of the Toyota Hyryder

THE suzuki will reveal a new SUV on July 20th in India, and it will be called Grand Vitara. It is the “twin brother” of the newly released Toyota Hyryderwhich has just debuted in the Indian market, having as main rival the Hyundai Crete, leader of SUVs there. In this way, the fifth generation of the compact SUV will become one of the most technological models of the brand in the Asian country. Even the new Grand Vitara – a well-known name among Brazilians – can be a big bet here. After all, Suzuki confirmed the renewal of the line in Brazil with electrified vehicles.

The pre-booking of the SUV is now available on Suzuki’s website in India, but prices are not expected to be announced until August, shortly after Toyota released the Hyryder’s price list. Both utilities use the same Global C platform, which was jointly developed by the Japanese. That is, the Suzuki SUV may have the Toyota hybrid set, as it will be made at the same factory in Karnataka, India. Just as it is expected to have a mild hybrid option.

Disclosure / Toyota

technological SUV

Although it has the same measurements as the Toyota Hyryder, the Suzuki Grand Vitara will stand out in terms of looks, especially at the front. Already the rear and sides will be similar to the brother. The same happens inside, with pieces in common.

In addition, SUVs must share resources and technologies. As is the case, for example, of the panoramic sunroof and leather seats and dashboard, in addition to soft-touch surfaces. However, the new generation of the Grand Vitara promises to come technologically, with advanced features. In terms of dimensions, the SUV promises to be spacious, measuring 4.36 m long by 1.79 m wide and 1.65 m high, with a wheelbase of 2.60 m.

Disclosure / Suzuki

electrified

As we told in Car Journal, abroad there is a hybrid version of the Grand Vitara with the 115 hp 1.5 Dualjet naturally aspirated engine. However, if it comes to Brazil, the new generation may have a Mild Hybrid (MHEV) system with the 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine from the new S-Cross – also rated for here – and 48V mild hybrid system. The model can also have an all-wheel drive option and manual and automatic transmissions. See you

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.