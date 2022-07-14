Newton Drummond is Santos’ new football executive | saints

Santos agreed this Wednesday to hire Newton Drummond for the position of football executive, a position previously held by Edu Dracena. His last job was in Coritiba, where he left at the end of last year.

The agreement was made in a meeting between the leader and president Andres Rueda.

With the choice of the executive, Santos leaves now to hire a new coach. Peixe was waiting for the definition of the head of the department to start the search for a replacement for Fabián Bustos, fired last week, after being eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana.

Newtom Drummond, also known in football by the nickname Chumbinho, gained notoriety at Inter. As executive director, he collected titles at the Rio Grande do Sul club, including two Libertadores (2006 and 2010), a Club World Cup (2006) and a Sudamericana (2008).

In Colorado, his role was more linked to the management of the club than to the formation of the squad, for example. He was the one who streamlined signings, but participated less in choosing the names, which were especially up to the presidency and the football board. He was a daily presence in the locker room.

1 of 1 Newton Drummond, aka Chumbinho, is the new Santos football executive — Photo: Eduardo Deconto Newton Drummond, the Chumbinho, is the new football executive of Santos — Photo: Eduardo Deconto

Drummond’s first spell as an Inter executive was from 2002 to 2011. Afterwards, he went to Vitória and from there he returned to Inter for another experience in the position, between 2013 and 2014. Then he had another spell at the club in the straight final of the 2016 Brasileirão, in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid relegation to Série B.