Neymar criticizes Santos fan who attacked Cássio: ‘It saddened me’

Neymar, shirt number 10 for PSG and the Brazilian team, used his social media this morning to criticize the fan who attacked goalkeeper Cássio, yesterday, after the final whistle of Santos’ 1-0 victory over Corinthians, in Vila Belmiro, in return game of the round of 16 — despite the triumph, Peixe was eliminated from the competition for having lost the first leg by 4-0.

I’m saddened by Santos’ defeat but what saddened me the most was seeing the attitude of that fan.

In the heat of the moment is where we take actions that make us regret and make us ashamed.

I hope this serves as a lesson for all fans! — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 14, 2022

The fan who went for Cássio just didn’t hit the punch fully because forward Marcos Leonardo, from Santos, and security guards reduced the speed of the aggressor. Lighted flares, throwing objects and bombs in the field were also recorded.

Eight fans were arrested after the invasion on the field in Vila Belmiro. The invaders were referred to the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim) which confirmed the number of detainees also reported by Peixe.

In the summary, however, the report is of seven people arrested. “It was informed by the match delegate, Mr Wilson Roberto Santoro, that seven fans who invaded the field were arrested and sent to Jecrim, however, until the closing of this summary, no police record number was informed”, says the signed document. by referee Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima.

After the episode, Corinthians promised to punish Santos for the scenes of violence.

The confusion is on its way to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). With the images of the chaos and violence seen in the Santos game, the court’s attorney will formalize in the coming days the complaint that could result in punishment for the club.