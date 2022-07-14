Neymar criticizes Santos fans after attacking goalkeeper Cssio

The striker Neymar, idol of Santos, spoke after what happened in Vila Belmiro this Wednesday. The player from Paris Saint-Germain, from France, criticized the attitude of fans of rival Corinthians after the end of the match valid for the Copa do Brasil.

Through its official profile on twitterthe athlete criticized the attempted aggression against the goalkeeper Cássio and sent a message to the other fans.

“I’m saddened by Santos’ defeat but what saddened me the most was seeing the attitude of this fan. In the heat of the moment is where we take attitudes that make us regret and make us ashamed. I hope this serves as a lesson for all fans! “, wrote the former Santos number 11 – see post below.

It is worth remembering that, at the end of the match in Vila Belmiro, Santos fans invaded the pitch and went up to Cássio. The goalkeeper had his back to the fans, greeting his teammates after qualifying, while Santos ran towards him. The goalkeeper was hit with a flying ball.

The defensive midfielder Xavier even saw the fan running towards the goalkeeper, but he couldn’t stop him. Marcos Leonardo, a Santos player, tried to put his hand in front of the fan, but was also unsuccessful in stopping the invader.

Other fans also invaded the pitch behind Cássio and, while the security guards neutralized the invasions, the Corinthians players had to run to the locker room.

In time: Santos won the match 1-0, but the result was not enough to classify the hosts, who suffered a 4-0 rout by Timão at Neo Química Arena. Thus, Corinthians secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

Check out Neymar’s post

