NFT shows drop and future is cloudy

Experts already point to a definite drop in the NFT, which means that the assets may have just been a passing fad.

Expected to generate profits in the future, non-fungible tokens (NFT) have become a phenomenon in the past year. However, according to data from NonFungible, in the first four months of this year alone, the digital asset’s trading has dropped by almost 90%.

One of the biggest signs of the NFT’s decline was the auction of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet. The estimated minimum price was US$ 48 million, that is, R$ 225 million. However, the sale was made for only US$ 6,200 (about R$ 31,000).

In this way, the auction took many people by surprise, as they believed they were facing a gold mine, just like at the time of Bitcoin’s rise.

In this sense, experts already point to a definitive drop in NFTs, which means that the assets may have been just a passing fad.

End of NFT?

One of the apparent reasons for the fall of the NFT may be related to its popularity, as it ended up attracting a lot of curious people from outside the crypto universe. Thus, it can be said that the bubble inflated too much and ended up bursting early.

In addition, the initial idea was that non-fungible tokens could not be replicated, as with cryptocurrencies. However, some controversies have shown that it is possible to reproduce certain assets. An example is the “Galaxia”, which was developed proposing an exclusivity of 500 units, but thousands of copies were later found.

Finally, there are experts who believe in the stabilization of this sector. In this way, NFTs can decrease in value even further until they find themselves stabilizing at a palpable value, but well below what they once found.

