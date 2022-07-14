Nintendo recognizes same-sex marriage, against Japanese law

The Japanese government has made the marriage between two men or their wives unconstitutional within the country.

THE Nintendo released an update on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and a point that can be considered “controversial” in Japan stood out. Contrary to recent legislation in the country, the company stated that, within its institutional philosophy, recognizes the union of couples consisting of partners of the same sex.

Recently, the government of Japan confirmed the national ban on same-sex marriage, making the marriage union of these people unconstitutional within the country. He is the only member of the G7 not to legally recognize marriage between two men or two women.

According to Nintendo’s official publication, the company implemented a policy in March 2021 that guarantees same-sex couples the “same benefits as employees in an opposite-sex marriage.” The organization had previously established that it does not discriminate against employees “on the basis of race, ethnicity, nationality, ideology, religion, creed, origin, social status, class, occupation, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

Citing the Japanese government’s decision, Nintendo clarifies:

“While same-sex marriages are not currently recognized under Japanese law, this system ensures that employees who are in a domestic partnership with a same-sex partner have the same benefits as employees in an opposite-sex marriage. We have also established that stable union between couples will be observed in the same way as a legal marriage.”

Nintendo has also revised its bylaws on harassment“to clearly prohibit discriminatory comments based on sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as disclosing someone’s private sexual orientation against their will”.

Via: Kotaku Source: Nintendo