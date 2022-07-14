“No more will you see me”

Jove’s (Jesuíta Barbosa) attempt to photograph the presence of the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will still be up for grabs. It’s just that in the next chapters of ‘Pantanal’, the Old Man from Rio appears to pay a new visit to the tapera, and this time the mysterious gentleman intends to prevent a record of his image from reaching José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

The Old Man then goes to Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) house in search of the film reel that has his image. Soon after invading the tapera and facing Jove, the Velho do Rio will disappear. But, it’s just strategy, because as soon as Jove goes out for a ride, he returns and soon manages to grab the exact roll of film that has his image on it.

“Here you won’t see me anymore…”, he will say, thinking aloud. But, Juma, who will be walking through the kitchen, she notices the movement and soon imagines it is him. “I’m going to prepare a… Buoy. Old man? Are you there?”, she will say, heading to the room where the Old Man was. However, as soon as it arrives, the entity magically disappears.

Jove is determined to prove to José Leôncio that Velho do Rio is his missing father. During a boat trip, acting in secrecy, the young man managed to photograph the mystical being. But, he won’t have time to fulfill his intention, since wisdom is with the elders, and with the mysterious being it would be no different. For this Jove could not wait. What will happen when he finds out he no longer has the proof he wanted?