North Korea recognizes separatist ‘republics’

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on North Korea recognizes separatist ‘republics’ 1 Views

North Korea on Wednesday recognized two Russian-backed separatist “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine as independent states, a separatist leader and a Russian state news agency said.

The move makes North Korea only the third country, after Russia and Syria, to recognize the two breakaway entities, the People’s Republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR), in Ukraine’s Donbass region.

In a post on his Telegram channel, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said he expected “fruitful cooperation” and increased trade with North Korea, an isolated, nuclear-armed state more than 6,500 kilometers away.

The DPR embassy in Moscow posted a photo on its Telegram channel of a ceremony at which the North Korean ambassador to Moscow, Sin Hong-chol, presented a certificate of recognition to DPR envoy Olga Makeyeva.

The North Korean embassy in Moscow confirmed that it recognized the independence of both entities on Wednesday, Russian news agency Tass later reported.

Russia, which has supported the regions since 2014, recognized them on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine, in a move condemned by Kiev and the West as illegal.

North Korea had previously expressed support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Biggest supermoon of 2022 happens today; Look

This Wednesday (13) occurs the largest supermoon of 2022, the third of the year. Traditionally, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved