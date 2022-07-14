Nubank (NUBR33): funding cost cut with new policy is positive, but analysts monitor customer reaction

Nubank (NYSE:NU; B3: NUBR33) announced earlier this week that it will begin a new dynamic in investing with clients, in order to substantially lower funding costs.

The fintech announced on Monday that the balance of new deposits in its accounts (or Nuconta) will only pay on the 31st day, when the customer will receive the income for the period retroactively. Thus, funds deposited by customers and withdrawn before 30 days will not yield 100% of the CDI rate offered by the digital bank. The measure will be implemented in phases from 25 July.

Shares reacted positively last Tuesday (12) to the announcement, with NU assets closing up 4.77% at $3.95 on the New York Stock Exchange. Even so, they accumulated a fall of more than 57% in the year.

Market analysts highlighted the measure as positive for reducing financing costs. But, at the same time, they monitor the behavior of the digital bank’s customers once it takes away one of the attractions of the institution.

“We estimate that 40% to 50% of Nubank’s term deposits will be redeemed in less than 30 days, and zeroing out earnings before this period can greatly reduce customer acquisition costs, which this year should be around R$7 billion. ”, wrote analysts at Itaú BBA, who see in the movement “a big step towards optimizing financing costs”.

The measure of Nubank was announced together with a new tool for customers to separate their investments according to the destination of the resources, called “casinha”. In this case, the novelty has already started to apply to some account holders and will be fully implemented in Brazil by September.

“The boxes have investment possibilities suggested by Nubank, according to the objectives and the deadline pre-established by the client, but with freedom of choice among the available options”, said the digital bank in a press release. Initially, bank deposit receipts (RDBs) will be offered, with the possibility of immediate or daily liquidity and yield of 100% of the CDI, and a fund with a strategy focused on fixed income with daily liquidity, according to the bank.

For BBA analysts, if the change, which will be gradual, is successful, the estimate is of a potential for a 40% reduction in funding costs and a 15% increase in net income for 2026.

“The optimization of funding costs is essential, as the Nubank seeks to compete with large banks in less risky retail credit portfolios,” wrote the Itaú BBA analysis team, led by Pedro Leduc.

Bradesco BBI estimates that this movement could generate additional net income of US$ 120 million to US$ 850 million in 2026. However, only assuming that a relevant part of its customers will keep their deposits for up to 30 days.

If not, the potential earnings should reduce, while a significant backlash could ensue related to Nu’s customer-centric business model.

“We continue to question whether such a move could undermine customer loyalty and, therefore, Nu’s customer-centric strategy, raising questions about whether fintech could really become akin to a ‘traditional bank’”, they reinforce.

Itaú BBA also considers that the outcome of this new tool is still unclear and the main risk to be monitored will be whether term deposits and customer satisfaction will decrease.

“For the short term, we see that the impacts on results should be limited, as the adaptation will be gradual. In general terms, we see the change as positive and with significant potential if implemented properly”, they evaluate.

BTG, on the other hand, pointed out that it does not expect this move to create any major friction with customers, “since when deposits are withdrawn within 30 days, the IOF (which resides) is already very high – gradually varying from 96 % to 3% over time – so there shouldn’t be any big changes in after-tax returns.”

“Both moves should be the de facto beginning of Nubank’s expansion of penetration in investment products…such changes will not be easy, but they can imply significant earning potential”, pointed out BTG analysts.

Itaú BBA and Bradesco BBI have an underperform recommendation (performance below the market average, or equivalent to the sale) for the NU assets traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with respective target prices of US$ 4.50 (potential for appreciation of 14% compared to Tuesday’s closing) and US$ 3.30 (16% lower than the previous day’s closing). BTG, on the other hand, has a neutral recommendation for Nubank with a target price of US$ 4 (value 1% higher compared to the closing of Friday).

(with Reuters)

