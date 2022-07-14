Nubank promotion that offers R$ 100 is still active?

Can you imagine answering a few questions and competing for prizes of up to R$ 50 thousand? This is the promise of the new Nubank promotional campaignwhich in addition to the big prize pool also offers smaller vouchers with values ​​between R$30 and R$6 thousand.

To participate and compete, the customer must purchase the company’s life insurance. In other words: the “Vale-Vida” promotion is exclusive to those who have Nubank Vida.

How it works?

the customer of fintech that meets the requirement mentioned above must access the application and answer a quiz. To increase the chances of being drawn, he still has the option to fulfill tasks such as: paying Nubank Vida on time, adding a beneficiary to his profile and reaching three months of participation in the program.

After answering the questions, the user can earn vouchers from R$30 to R$100 on the spot. Once a month, the bank will also raffle from R$1,000 to R$6,000. At the end of the campaign, a lucky person will take home the grand prize of R$50,000.

Step by step to participate

If you have Nubank life insurance, check out how to participate in the promotion:

Access the Nubank Vida option in the app; Click on “Vale-Vida Nubank Promotion”; Read the information about the campaign; Accept the terms and regulations; Click participate; The user will be directed to the Vale-Vida Nubank hotsite, where he can play the Quiz da Vida.

The list of winners will be published monthly on the portal. The campaign participation period runs until November 30, 2022.