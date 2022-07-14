Nubank’s new tool promises to facilitate investments

Check out the new tool that Nubank has launched and learn how to use the new boxes made available by the digital bank.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank launched a tool for customers to separate investments according to the destination of the money. The “boxes” tool will allow you to organize finances through investment accounts in the same digital account.

In this way, the investment will be in the account with more liquidity, that is, easier to withdraw. In addition, the money will stay in an emergency reserve box, meanwhile, in another less liquid box it is possible to save resources to travel, for example.

How will Nubank Cashiers work?

There are some themes suggested by the Nubank app itself, such as “taking a trip” and “renovating the house”. However, you can create your own custom boxes.

In addition, it is worth remembering that there is no maximum number of boxes, that is, you can create as many as you want. After creating the box, just choose the name and a photo to identify each one.

At first, the options available in the application are:

Reform the House;

Focus on career;

Emergency reserve;

Take a trip;

My consumer dream.

Nubank RDB, what is it?

The acronym RDB stands for Bank Deposit Receipt and is a type of fixed income investment, that is, it is related to the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate).

Therefore, it is like lending money to a financial institution that will issue the bond and in return the person will receive the amount back, but this time with interest.

Therefore, this is a safe type of investment, as it is protected by the Credit Guarantee Fund, in which the total limit is R$250,000 per customer. In addition, liquidity is immediate or within one business day.

Is it possible for the money to yield even when kept in the boxes?

Yes, even if the money is kept, it doesn’t stay put. This is because the boxes may vary according to the objectives of each profile. In addition, each of them makes the stored values ​​have the potential to yield more than the CDI over time.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com