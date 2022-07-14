NY and European futures fall ahead of new US inflation data; IBC-Br and more market topics today

The futures indices of New York and European stock exchanges retreat this Thursday morning (14), awaiting another inflation data in the United States, the producer price index (PPI, its acronym in English). The day before, the consumer price index (CPI) for June surprised with a better-than-expected result and raised the chances of a higher US interest rate hike at the next Fomc meeting.

Some members of the Federal Reserve (Fed) no longer rule out a 100 basis point increase. Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic said the “June inflation report suggests the index is not moving in a positive way,” waving the possibility of a stronger rate hike.

In addition, the Beige Book, released Wednesday by the Fed, showed concerns of an impending recession amid high inflation.

On the corporate front, the earnings season in the US continues on Thursday, with JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley scheduled to report earnings before markets open.

Here, the Chamber of Deputies approved, yesterday (13), in the second round, the basic text of the PEC dos Auxílios, which creates social programs and expands existing benefits. There were 469 votes in favor and 17 against the matter, in addition to two abstentions.

The parliamentarians rejected the highlights presented by the benches, with suggestions for changing the proposal. With that, the text goes on for promulgation by the National Congress.

On the economic front, the IBC-Br is the highlight, along with the update of economic projections (9:30 am) by the Ministry of Economy, which will be commented on in an interview by Paulo Guedes (10:00 am).

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate lower on the morning of this Thursday (14), with investors reliving June consumer inflation data above expectations and waiting for producer inflation numbers.

The weekly jobless claims will also be closely monitored by investors.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -1.04%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -1.17%

Nasdaq Futures (USA), -1.22%

Asia

Hong Kong shares tumbled more than 1% as Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Thursday. Markets echoed the monetary tightening in Singapore and the falling unemployment rate in Australia.

Australia added 88,400 jobs in June, well above the 30,000 forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. The country’s unemployment rate stood at 3.5%, below the expected 3.8% and the lowest in 48 years.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.08%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.62%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.22%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.27%

Europe

European markets operate lower on Thursday as investors digest the latest US inflation data.

The European Union has raised its inflation forecast from 6.8% to 8.3% in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine war cripples economies in the region. The latest forecasts from the European Commission come as markets closely monitor inflation impressions.

The situation is putting pressure on both national governments, which are trying to reduce the impact of higher prices on households, and the European Central Bank, which is due to meet next week.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.98%

DAX (Germany), -0.93%

CAC 40 (France), -1.08%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -2.22%

commodities

Oil prices fell on Thursday (14), with investors betting on an interest rate hike by the Fed that would contain inflation and reduce demand for oil.

Iron ore prices in China also decline in today’s session.

WTI Oil, -2.41% at $93.98 a barrel

Brent crude, -1.90% at $97.68 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 2.59% to 695.50 yuan, equivalent to US$103.12

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -1.00% to $19,781.65 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This Thursday (14), the producer price index (PPI) in the US for June is released. The average of the projections, according to data from Refinitiv, points to an increase of 0.8% on a monthly basis and 10.7% on an annual basis.

“PPI is likely to advance by 0.8% for the second month in a row driven, in part, by high energy prices. Meanwhile, we expect a 0.4% rise in the core PPI”, says a BofA report.

In Brazil, IBC-Br is the highlight, along with the update of economic projections (9:30 am) by the Ministry of Economy, which will be commented on in an interview by Paulo Guedes (10:00 am).

Brazil

9 am: IBC-Br May

9:30 am: Ministry of Economy updates Macroeconomic Outlook

10:00 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, participates in the dissemination of the Macrofiscal Bulletin and projections of macroeconomic indicators from the Ministry of Economy (virtual)

7pm: Guedes gives a live interview to “Daybreak Australia” – Bloomberg TV

USA

9:30 am: June producer prices, Refinitiv consensus points up 0.8% from May and 10.7% year-on-year

9:30 am: Claims for weekly unemployment benefits, Refinitiv consensus expects 235,000 claims

12pm: Speech by Fed Director Christopher Waller

3. Chamber approves PEC for Second Round Aid

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved the night before, in the second round, the basic text of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Auxílios, which creates social programs and expands existing benefits. There were 469 votes in favor and 17 against the matter, in addition to two abstentions.

The parliamentarians rejected the highlights presented by the benches, with suggestions for changing the proposal. With that, the text goes to promulgation by the National Congress.

STF gives governors 5 days to express their views on the Union’s proposal for ICMS

The STF minister, Gilmar Mendes, gave the governors five days to express their views on the counter-proposal of an agreement presented by the Union regarding the ICMS on fuels.

The federal government suggested implementing a monitoring plan that would be in effect until March 2023. The project provides that federative entities that register a significant drop in collection have their situations reported to the National Congress. Thus, as proposed by the AGU, it will be up to the Legislative Power to deliberate specifically on these cases, “removing, in any case, the possibility of additional compensation by the Union”.

4. Covid

Last Wednesday (12), Brazil recorded 338 deaths and 70,350 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 246, an increase of 14% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 55,784, which represents a decrease of 7% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,090,874, equivalent to 78.24% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,337,855 people, which represents 83.48% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 97,614,635 people, or 45.44% of the population.

The states of SP, RJ, MA, TO and AP do not separate the numbers of third and fourth doses. For this reason, the booster percentages may be inflated.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras reported that the Eligibility Committee (CELEG) resumed its meeting yesterday, which began on July 7, to finalize the analysis of the candidates for the Board of Directors appointed by the controlling shareholder.

The nominations will be considered at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors, on Monday (18), which will also decide on the call for the Extraordinary General Meeting, where the new directors will be chosen.

MRV (MRVE3) recorded R$2.6 billion in net sales in the second quarter of 2022, 26.2% higher than the R$2.06 billion in the same period last year and 49.3% higher than o R$ 1.7 billion registered in the first quarter.

In part, the increase in net sales follows the higher value of launches on a quarterly basis, up 21.8%, and also the increase in the average price on an annual basis, of 10.9%.

Cyrela’s net contracted sales (CYRE3) totaled R$ 1.622 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The value is 4% higher than that recorded in the same period last year and 24% higher than the accumulated from January to March this year, according to previews. operational.

From April to June 2022, Cyrela launched 13 projects, totaling a General Sales Volume (PSV) of BRL 2.326 billion, up 21% from BRL 1.929 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2021 and 124% above the first quarter of 2022 (R$ 1.038 billion).

Iguatemi (IGTI11) reported its operational preview for the second quarter of 2022, stating that its tenants’ sales in the period totaled R$4.3 billion, a record for the period and representing a 30.2% increase over the same period. 2019, pre-pandemic.

Same-store sales rose 31% from April to the end of June compared to the same period in 2019.

Energias do Brasil (ENBR3)

Energias do Brasil (ENBR3) presented a preview of 2Q22 with a 3% increase in the volume of energy distributed

The volume of energy distributed increased by 3.0% in the quarter, 2.2% at EDP São Paulo and 4.3% at EDP Espírito Santo. In the first half, the volume of energy distributed increased by 2.4% (1.5% at EDP SP and 3.8% at EDP ES).

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

