“One of the biggest…”; Borja leaves Palmeiras aside and makes a bold comparison with the great European

Borja had a bad time at Palmeiras, not being able to show a job that was expected due to the high investment

Borja stood out playing for Junior Barranquilla and, because of that, it ended up arousing the interest of the River Plate. Faced with the departure of Julián Álvarez, who was traded to Manchester City, the Colombian arrived at the team as a solution to occupy the starting spot in the squad.

In view of this, Palmeiras, which had 50% of the rights to the striker, agreed to sell it for 7 million dollars, about BRL 36 million at the current price, where Alviverde managed to guarantee close to BRL 18 million. According to information on the portal ‘fans.com‘. With a passage erased by the São Paulo team, Borja became the target of yet another high investment.

Even with the latest important achievements of the palm treesboth America’s Libertadores Cupsthe striker praised River Plate and compared it with Real Madrid. “I’m going to one of the biggest teams on the continent. I’m very happy, I’m going to Real Madrid in (South) America. It is a privilege to be directed by Gallardo, we know his story here. I spoke to Juanfer (Quintero), he is a coach who helps you improve every day.”, highlighted during a press conference.

“I am very motivated to join River, especially considering the support Colombian players have had here. They built a story for me to watch many Falcao games at River, I also followed the news about Rafa (Santos Borré), who scored more than 50 goals”, completed.