One person dies in an accident between a boat pulled by a speedboat and a jet ski; Look

One person dies in an accident between a boat pulled by a speedboat and a jet ski

The vehicle and boat were seized and an investigation into the case was opened


The vehicle and boat were seized and an investigation into the case was opened – (Credit: Reproduction/Twitter @RisingSC_taiwan)

An accident between an inflatable boat, which was being pulled by a speedboat, and a jet ski caused the death of one person and left a second injured in the city of Omsk, Russia, last Sunday (10/7).

The video posted on social media shows the moment when the two vessels collide and one of the people in the boat is ejected from the object and thrown overboard.

According to the British newspaper The Sunone of the youths involved in the accident was 22 years old and died.

After what happened, people on the boat provided clarification to the local police, however, the speedboat pilot was not located.

The vehicle and boat were seized and an investigation into the case was opened.

See the scene:

