Our Lady of Good Death Brotherhood refuses tribute from Unidos de Padre Miguel | The Day on the Foliage



“We express our reasons and decision of non-acceptance to appear as the theme of the carnival samba school, despite the grandiose tribute, because we are a Religious brotherhood”, punctuated the Brotherhood – Disclosure

Published 07/13/2022 17:20 | Updated 07/13/2022 20:01

Rio – The Brotherhood of Nossa Senhora da Boa Morte refused to pay homage to the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school. “The Brotherhood was not consulted,” he said in an open letter to society, released last Tuesday night (12).

The sisters say that the choice was a “surprise” and that they feel “grateful for the tribute”, but that they are concerned about the deference, which was only known after the School released a video on its social networks. “We do not know how our story will be told if we have not been asked and, without proper protection of our traditions, there is no possibility for us to consent,” the letter said.

The divergence pointed out by the letter in the video broadcast by Unidos de Padre Miguel, which would be the possible differences between the images broadcast and the traditional party, characterizes another concern for the sisters. “The struggle to maintain our traditions is incessant. There is no way to give in or compromise what in any way indicates to be divergent”, reads an excerpt from the letter.

In the beginning of the night of this Wednesday, the school manifested itself by means of a note: “A Unidos de Padre Miguel comes to the public to inform that it is attentive to the news involving the Irmandade da Boa Morte and that it will soon take a position. will be resolved in the best possible way, with the certainty that we can put on a beautiful show at Marquês de Sapucaí, in 2023”.

Escola de Samba released the theme of its theme for Carnival 2023 last Wednesday (6). Under the title of “Ave Maria, Olorum – A Corte da Boa Morte” and authored by the carnival artists Edson Pereira and Wagner Gonçalves, the school proposes to tell the secular history of the Afro-Catholic female brotherhood, responsible for a long time for the manumission of children. countless enslaved.

In the last Carnival, Unidos de Padre Miguel took 5th place in the Gold Series, with the plot “Iroko – É Tempo de Xirê”, about the history of the orixá of time. In June of this year, the community became intangible cultural heritage of the state of Rio, through a decree sanctioned by Governor Cláudio Castro and published in the Official Gazette.

The Brotherhood

Comprised solely of black women, generally adept at Candomblé, the Irmandade da Nossa Senhora da Boa Morte was founded in the early 19th century in Salvador, in the state of Bahia. At the time of slavery, they were responsible for the manumission of enslaved people. Currently, they are established in the city of Cachoeira, on Rua 13 de Maio.