Pabllo Vittar enjoys rest in Noronha and lavishes sensuality in bold photos: “Noronhe-se”

4 hours ago

In a bikini, the drag queen took a selfie that surprised her fans and followers

In a bikini, the drag queen took a selfie that surprised her fans and followers. Photo: Reproduction of the singer's official Instagram.
Pabllo Vittar is chatting away enjoying a few days of rest in Fernando de Noronha and just wants to know how to enjoy what the place has to offer. That besides being very sensual. This Wednesday (13), she decided to share some photos beyond daring and did not measure efforts at the time of the click.

She used her official Instagram account to share images of the place and the ‘relax’ days she is spending on the island and took the opportunity to do many poses. In a bikini, the drag queen stuck out her butt in a selfie that surprised her fans and followers. “Noronhe-se”, she said in the caption of the publication, which also has images of the artist enjoying the sun.

“What a raba, my sister…. What a raba”, commented the deputy Erika Hilton. “This mirror of ours is very beautiful”, joked the actor Ícaro Silva. “How beautiful, mom,” said a follower. “The more more”, said one fan. In stories, Pabllo showed the front of the swimsuit and other images from the ‘travel diary’.

Last week, the singer took everyone by surprise by making a bold revelation. She informed that she intends to create an account on an adult content platform to feel more “at ease” in the images, since her profiles are also accessed by children who follow her career, and wanted to know the opinion of the fans.

