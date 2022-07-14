Pacheco secures the inauguration of the winner of the elections

posted on 7/14/2022 5:52 AM / updated 7/14/2022 5:53 AM



(credit: Pedro Gontijo/Federal Senate)

At a lunch yesterday with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) reaffirmed to PT his commitment to democracy, defended the electoral process and emphasized that the winner of the dispute by the Planalto Palace will be sworn in on January 1st. The senator’s statements come amid repeated attempts by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to discredit the electronic voting system and insinuations that he would not accept the result of the election.

In addition to Lula — leader of the voting intention polls —, Pacheco received, at the official Senate residence, the pre-candidate for vice on the PT ticket, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and parliamentarians from parties allied to the PT. The meeting served for Pacheco and Lula to get to know each other personally.

According to reports from parliamentarians present at the meeting, the conversations revolved around concerns about the future of Brazil, especially the full functioning of the institutions. According to him, for Lula “it’s not just about winning the elections, but about rescuing what has already been done, especially in relation to democracy.”

PT senators reported to the Correio that Pacheco’s statement, last Monday, created unease in the party, and “several fires had to be put out”. On the occasion, the president of the Senate demanded responsibility from Lula and Bolsonaro in promoting peace in the midst of political polarization. The matter arose as a result of the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), committed by Bolsonarist criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho.

In the morning, Lula met with about 150 congressmen from the coalition. The former president took the opportunity to emphasize that Congress needs to regain autonomy, according to him, lost in the Bolsonaro government.

In the afternoon, Lula met with representatives of the culture of the Federal District, in the theater of the Meliá Brasil 21 hotel. The PT member promised that the sector will be one of the priorities of his eventual third government. Among the first measures, according to him, will be the recreation of the Ministry of Culture and the installation, in each capital, of a state committee, aimed at collaborating with the ministry.

“It’s so much cheaper for us to serve 10,000 artists demanding something. It’s cheaper than serving a large landowner, a large businessman asking for financing at Banco do Brasil or the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) . It’s cheaper and, who knows, produce a lot more things for this country”, he stressed.





Budget

The former president also promised to create a national participatory budget. Through an application, society will be able to make demands. “If you have the money to do this rot, to make the secret budget, why don’t you make the public budget, in broad daylight, so that the people know where their money is?”, he asked. “If I return to the Presidency of the Republic, I will try to make the participatory budget at the national level.”