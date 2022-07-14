Pacheco welcomes Lula at the Senate’s official residence – Politica

Lula meets with Rodrigo Pacheco and allies (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PT) The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), received, this Wednesday (13/7), at the official residence, the former president and pre-candidate for the Presidency Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former president Governor of So Paulo and vice president of the ticket with Lula, Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB).

The meeting was organized by Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), leader of the Senate’s minority. This was already an old wish of Lula, who wanted Pacheco as an ally in the presidential campaign.

The entire PT bench in the House participates in the meeting — Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Paulo Paim (PT-RS), Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) and Rogrio Carvalho (PT-SE) — and senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN), Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB), Drio Berger (PSB-SC) and Veneziano Vital do Rgo (MDB-PB).

The PT’s national president, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), is also at the meeting, which is taking place at this moment, as is former minister Aloizio Mercadante, coordinator of Lula’s government program.

A video recorded on Lula’s arrival at the site shows the moment he meets with Pacheco.