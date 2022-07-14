Pantanal: José Leôncio has a fault, ‘resurrects’ the past and humiliates Filó: “I don’t believe it”

Pantanal: José Leôncio has a fault, 'resurrects' the past and humiliates Filó: "I don't believe it"

In the next chapters of the soap opera, Tadeu’s mother will suffer again because of her partner.

Filó will be humiliated by José Leôncio in Pantanal. Photos: Reproduction / Globo
wetland, a novel written by Bruno Luperi, promises new emotions. In the next chapters of the novel, Muda (Bella Campos) should suggest a triple marriage: she and Tibério (Guito), Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Filó (Dira Paes) and José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto), then, pretends she doesn’t care and cites the failure of the farmer’s relationship with Madeleine (Karine Teles) as an excuse. “Besides, I’m past the age of dreaming of the veil and wreath. Sometimes the past paper just gets in the way. With the deceased he got married in the church and in the civir and it turned out that he did“, justifies the housewife, according to information from Notícias da TV.

The ex-prostitute is irreducible and guarantees that she doesn’t need anything else – just the companionship of Zé Lucas’ father (Irandhir Santos). However, the full-fledged cook gets the conversation in her head, especially after the rancher has a faux pas when talking about his ex-wife.

Will you keep thinking about her?“, asks Philo. “And I’m alive, here, by your side, as I always had“, he adds. The businessman is silent and, in the sequence, Muda’s friend asks: “So tell me (…) What you never told me“. Velho do Rio’s son (Osmar Prado) disagrees, but she insists: “That you love me… You didn’t tell me that you love me“.

The pantaneiro says he never believed in love again: “I don’t believe in love. I believe in companionship, complicity, respect. But in love I never believed again“. Then he hears the following from the companion.”how much she [Madeleine] You went away, I bury all the love I had inside my chest“. Instead of rebutting, Zé confirms the information and leaves the brunette devastated.

