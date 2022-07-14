Pantanal reacts on the ibope with an erotic bath from Tadeu and Zefa; Look

Pantanal reacts on the Ibope and continues with a high week.

After a drop in Ibope in recent weeks, wetland started the week with a more stable audience in the home of 30 spots. In this Tuesday’s chapter (12), the highlight of the chapter was with Thaddeus (José Loreto) in an erotic river bath with Zefa (Paula Barbosa) in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

After failing to grasp Zefa in the previous chapter because of a frame of Phylum (Dira Paes) in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe, Thaddeus took the opportunity to drag the maid from Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) for a bath in the river, where the two swam completely naked doing “silly and delicious jokes”.

Maria Bruaca also stole the show by making a pass at Tiberius (Guito) upon discovering that he is committed to wetland. Already Juma (Alanis Guillen) ended up earning some criticism from the public on the web because of this endless appreciation for the tapera of the marruáwhich is already irritating the audience of the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

AlthoughPantanal made it beautiful and scored 31.5 average in Greater São Paulo with 32.8 peak in the Metropolitan Region. The data are preliminary, where the consolidated will be revealed on Wednesday morning (13).

THE Record TV which showed the rerun of Love Without Equal it’s the SBTwhich conveyed the final moments of Angel’s face ended up getting a bucket of cold water, keeping the audience captive for the last few weeks.

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households or 205,377 individuals according to data released by Kantar Ibope. The hearing on Tuesday (12) of wetlandare prior data according to exclusive sources obtained by the TV FOCUS.

WEDNESDAY CHAPTER SUMMARY (13)

Tadeu feels Jove’s agility when he bets on a race with his brother. Trindade tells Tadeu that the silver saddle will belong to José Lucas. Mariana calls Zaquieu at José Leôncio’s request for the farmer to apologize for the way the boy was treated by the farm’s workers. Tadeu kisses Zefa.

Tenório shoots the anaconda, after the snake tries to lunge at him. Jove celebrates the news of the pregnancy given by Juma. The Velho do Rio is unable to remove the bullet from the shot fired by Tenório. Guta reveals to Marcelo that she couldn’t forget him. Maria Bruaca tells Zefa that she doesn’t know how to live without Alcides anymore. A person approaches to save the Velho do Rio.